The Bleeding Edge: 7/4/2022

No fireworks are planned on the bleeding edge this week, but activity is back on the rise. Two of these events have already been reported. Last month announced the return of the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series of concerts held under the auspices of Outsound Presents; and that return will take place this coming Sunday. In addition, that preceding Saturday will see the latest installment of the Opus Project at the Center for New Music with a program consisting entirely of Opus 95 compositions. That leaves only one event for this week that has not been previously announced.
That event will be the latest installment in the Luggage Store Creative Music Series. The first set will see the return of Philip Everett performing as Skullkrusher. Once again, he will be playing his xlarinet, which is a clarinet fitted with a contact microphone. His other instrument will be a 36-string lap harp. Both instruments are subjected to both analog and digital processing to create improvised soundscapes and noise loop structures. This is a highly physical affair, which led me to call Everett “the Lang Lang of live electronic music” when I first encountered him at the end of August of 2017.
The second set will be led by Josh Allen on tenor saxophone. He will lead a trio, whose other members will be Tim Duff on bass and vocalist Lorin Benedict. The performances by both Allen and Benedict come up with highly inventive new sonorities, often creating multiphonics based on the less familiar pitches in the overtone series.
As usual, the performance will take place at the Luggage Store Gallery, which is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. The first set will begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. Because this is an indoor event, masks, vaccination, and booster shots are strongly recommended.
No comments:
Post a Comment