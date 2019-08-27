Monday Make-Out: September, 2019

Monday may be the Labor Day holiday, but it is still the first Monday of a new month. That means that the first of the two Monday Make-Out concerts of the month will take place as usual. Furthermore, it is still the case that there will be a second Monday Make-Out at the end of the month. For those not familiar with the venue, the Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome! The one difference for September is that the two concerts will begin at different times as indicated below. As always, doors open a half hour prior to the beginning of the first set. Specifics are as follows:
September 2, 8 p.m.: The opening set will be the Practitioner duo of Ben Goldberg on clarinet and Michael Coleman on keyboard. They will present a selection of interpretations of the music of reed player Steve Lacy. The second set will be taken by Poncho Poncho, which calls itself a “jazz pop” combo. The group is led by Japanese singer Saki Minamimoto. Goldberg will contribute to the instrumental backup, joined by guitarists Robert Woods-LaDue and Karl Evangelista, and percussionist Robert Lopez. The evening will conclude with a free improvisation set taken by gabby fluke-mogul on violin, Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, and Jordan Glenn on drums.
September 23, 8:30 p.m.: Glenn will bring his percussion work back to the Make Out Room for a duo improvisation with saxophonist Jonathan Kay as the first set of the evening. They will be followed by a modern jazz ensemble led by pianist Ruthie Dineen. The other members of her group have not yet been announced. The final set will be taken by Dave Slusser’s Lost Plant. This is a quartet led by Slusser on winds and keyboards in a rock-infused approach to modern jazz. Slusser is joined by two guitarists, Len Paterson and Steve Clarke, and drummer Thomas Scandura.
