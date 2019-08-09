Sarah Cambidge to Launch Liederabend Series

Soprano Sarah Cambidge and pianist Peter Grünberg (from the Eventbrite event page for this recital)
Next month will begin with the first of the eight recitals in the annual Liederabend (evening of songs) Series presented by LIEDER ALIVE! The recital program seems to have been inspired by Guillaume de Machaut, known for the rondeau entitled “Ma fin est mon commencement et mon commencement ma fin” (my end is my beginning and my beginning my end). The vocalist will be soprano Sarah Cambidge, an Adler alumna; and her program will include the collection of songs by Richard Strauss posthumously published as Four Last Songs. This collection marked the end of LIEDER ALIVE!’s 2018/19 season this past June, when it was sung by Heidi Moss Erickson, meaning that the end of the 2018/19 season will also mark the beginning of the 2019/20 season.
Those looking for further connections may recall that the conclusion of the 2017/18 season also links to the beginning of the new one. The 2017/18 season concluded with a recital by mezzo Kindra Scharich; and her encore selection was Richard Wagner’s “Träume,” one of his five settings of poems by Mathilde Wesendonck. Cambidge will launch the new season by singing all five of those Wagner songs. The accompanist for her recital will be pianist Peter Grünberg.
This performance will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 1. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Single tickets for all concerts in this series are $75 for reserved seating and $35 for general admission. These may also be purchased in advance through Eventbrite. Tickets at the door will be $40 with a $20 discount for students, seniors, and working artists.
