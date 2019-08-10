SFEMF Announces Schedule for 20th Season

logo for the San Francisco Electronic Music Festival Web site
Next month will mark a major anniversary occasion for the San Francisco Electronic Music Festival (SFEMF). This annual event devoted entirely to the performance of electronic music will be celebrating its twentieth anniversary. As usual there will be three evening concerts at the Brava Theater Center. However, this year those concerts will be preceded by a special event at Envelop SF.
For those who may have forgotten the background article written at the beginning of this year, Envelop SF is a permanent venue for Envelop, the organization that describes itself on its mission statement Web page as “a nonprofit that amplifies the power of music through immersive listening experiences.” The major feature of the venue is that it provides a system of 32 loudspeakers configured to surround (immerse) the audience through the control of free open source spatial audio tools. This technology will be harnessed to project multi-channel compositions by Amy X Neuburg, Jim O’Rourke, and My Cat is an Alien, the performing name of the Italian brothers Maurizio and Roberto Opalio. Performers for the three dates at the Brava Center have been planned as follows:
Friday, September 13: Maggi Payne, Susan Dietrich Schneider (performing as The Space Lady), MSHR (the duo of Brenna Murphy and Birch Cooper, utilizing “a modular acronym, designed to hold varied meanings over time)
Saturday, September 14: John Weise, Dohee Lee, Marc Kate
Sunday, September 15: Carl Stone, Dana Jessen, Svenska Elektriska Operaensemblen
Envelop SF is located at 900 Marin Street within The Midway, the peninsula that juts out into San Francisco Bay around Pier 80. The Brava Theater Center is located at 2781 24th Street at the corner of York Street. Single tickets for each of the three concerts at the Brava are $17 with a $12 student and low income rate. There is also a $30 “Generous” rate that will include a contribution to support continued SFEMF activities. All single tickets will be available for purchase online from a single Brown Paper Tickets event page with a pull-down menu for selecting the date. A second event page has been created for a Full Festival Pass for admission to all three concerts at the discounted rate of $42. Tickets for the Envelop SF concert are being sold separately by Envelop through an Eventbrite event page. There will be only one price for admission, $25.
