Rova Saxophone Quartet Coming to Main Library

Rova Saxophone Quartet members Bruce Ackley, Steve Adams, Jon Raskin, and Larry Ochs (from the Facebook Events page for the performance being discussed)
As we prepare ourselves for the new season (now only a month away), Rova:Arts, the administrative arm of the Rova Saxophone Quartet, has announced what appears to be a free site-specific public event. The four members of the ensemble, Bruce Ackley, Larry Ochs, Steve Adams, and Jon Raskin, will present their first-ever concert at the Main Branch of the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL). This is far from the first time that the venue will be hosting a concert. Readers may recall that this site reported on a recital by the Black Cedar trio in the Koret Auditorium on the bottom floor, which took place this past June.
Current plans, however, indicate that Rova will undertake something completely different. Anyone who has visited the Main Library has probably enjoyed the expansive space one encounters after passing through Security to enter the library itself. The main lobby extends to the top of the building, and taking the trouble to walk the stairs from that lobby to the top floor gives one a rather exhilarating experience of the breadth of that space. As a result, the whole building has the potential for rich resonances. It appears that Rova is planning to exploit those resonances, even if silence is the usual order of the day for those visiting the library! Following the performance itself, which will feature new compositions inspired by the space, Rova will engage with the audience in a Q&A session.
The event is planned to last one hour, beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 28. The SFPL Main Library is located at 100 Larkin Street, on the northeast corner of Grove Street on the Civic Center Plaza. Again, there will be no charge for admission, since the building itself will be the venue for the performance. Those wishing further information from SFPL are invited to call 415-557-4277.
