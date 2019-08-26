The Bleeding Edge: 8/26/2019

In England today is August Bank Holiday Monday, and here in San Francisco things are going to be very quiet as we approach Labor Day Weekend. Tonight’s Monday Make-Out has already been reported as part of my new effort to account for what is now a pair of adventurous sessions on a month-by-month level. The other previously-reported performance for this week will be the appearance of Pamela Z at The Lab (most likely her final gig prior to leaving for Rome) this coming Thursday.
That leaves only one other event at a venue that is new to me. This will be the music provided for the closing reception of something of a body, of a tempo, the current exhibition at the Et al. gallery in Chinatown (not to be confused with the Et al. etc. gallery in the Mission). The exhibition combines portraits of friends painted by Heidi Howard with sculptures created by Katy Cowan:
The current installation at the Et al. gallery (photograph taken from the Web page for the exhibition)
There will be two sets of music performances. The first will be taken by Eve Essex, currently visiting from New York City. Her media are alto saxophone, piccolo, voice, and electronics; and her compositional style brings together elements of classical, drone, free jazz, and distorted pop. Her performance will probably include selections from her solo album Here Appear. She will be followed by the Cranky trio of Sean Keenan (bass), Jake Parker Scott (alto saxophone), and Mitch Stahlmann (flute, soprano saxophone, and electronics). This will be free improvisation by students currently in the graduate Music program at Mills College.
The Et al. gallery is located on the edge of Chinatown at 620 Kearny Street. The doors will open for the reception on Friday, August 30 at 6 p.m., and music will begin at 7 p.m. The reception will continue through 9 p.m. There will be no admission fee, but a $5 donation for the musicians will be greatly appreciated.
