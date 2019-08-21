Sunday Streets to Present Free Choral Concert

Members of the CMC Older Adult Choirs in rehearsal (photograph by Linda A. Cicero, courtesy of CMC)
For those not familiar with the organization, the mission of Sunday Streets is to set aside extended periods of time during which car-congested streets are transformed into up to four miles of car-free community spaces where kids can play, seniors can stroll, organizations can connect, and neighbors can meet. Inspired by the Ciclovías in Bogotá, Columbia, Sunday Streets events have thus far been held in seven different neighborhoods this year. Next month will see the second Sunday Streets event of the year to be held in the Tenderloin. This occasion will mark the inauguration of Getting There Together, a citywide celebration of seniors and adults with disabilities presented by the Coalition of Agencies Serving the Elderly.
The Community Music Center (CMC) will contribute to this event with a free performance by the Older Adult Choirs. This is a vocal group of over 350 singers coming together from all over San Francisco. They will sing on the steps of the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL). A specific program has not yet been announced. However, the group will present a half-hour program of music sung in Spanish, Tagalog, and English, highlighting the rich traditions of the singers’ respective neighborhoods.
The entire Sunday Streets event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 8. The Older Adult Choirs performance will begin at 1 p.m. The steps of SFPL face City Hall at the eastern end of the Civic Center. The SFPL building is on the northeast corner of Larkin Street and Grove Street. Like all the other Sunday Streets offerings, this performance will take place free of charge.
