Plans for Chanticleer’s 42nd Season

Chanticleer's current “group portrait” (photograph by Lisa Kohler, courtesy of Chanticleer)
Tickets are now available for both single performances and subscription alternatives for Chanticleer’s 2019/20 season. This will be the 42nd season of the ensemble that calls itself “an orchestra of voices.” Three programs have been prepared for the season, and in San Francisco each program will be presented at a different venue. In addition, as was the case last season, the annual holiday concert, A Chanticleer Christmas, will be given two performances in San Francisco, both at the same venue. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, September 26, 7:30 p.m., San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM): The title of the first concert of the season is Trade Winds. The program will draw upon folk sources from Pacific Islands such as Hawaii, Samoa and New Zealand, as well as the shanties sung by European sailors from different countries. The early music selections will be compositions by Claudio Monteverdi, Carlo Gesualdo, and Tomás Luis de Victoria. The music of the Portuguese composer Filipe de Magalhaes will be sung by the ensemble for the first time, and the program will also give the first performances of a new work by Zhou Tian.
SFCM is located at 50 Oak Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. Ticket prices will be $62 for Premiere seating, $52 for Preferred seating, and $20 for General Admission. All tickets are being sold online through a City Box Office event page.
Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 22, 8 p.m., Saint Ignatius Church: As usual, Christmas will be celebrated with diverse programming blended with familiar favorites. As in the past, there will be Gregorian chant and Franz Biebl’s setting of the “Ave Maria” prayer, composed around the middle of the twentieth century and now one of the most familiar works in the Chanticleer repertoire. Equally traditional will be Chanticleer’s take on John Jacob Niles’ “I Wonder as I Wander.” There will also be carols in half a dozen languages, American hymns, and Spanish villancicos, as well as Renaissance selections by Hans Leo Hassler, Michael Praetorius, Cristóbal de Morales, and more Victoria.
Saint Ignatius Church is located on the campus of the University of San Francisco at 650 Parker Avenue on the northeast corner of Fulton Street. Ticket prices will be $79 for Premiere seating, $67 for Preferred seating, $53 for Reserved seating in the Balcony, and $35 for general admission seating in the side sections of the sanctuary. All tickets are being sold online by City Box Office with separate event pages for December 14 and December 22.
Saturday, June 13, 7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: The title of the final concert of the season is Paradise. Programming will be particularly diverse, since everyone has his/her own idea of just what Paradise is. The selections will span a broad historical interval from the Ascension motet from Victoria’s Renaissance to the late nineteenth century of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Cherubic Hymn.”
St. Mark’s is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. Ticket prices will be $62 for Premiere seating, $52 for Preferred seating, and $20 for General Admission. All tickets are being sold online through a City Box Office event page.
Finally, Subscription Packages are still on sale and may be purchased through a single Web page with hyperlinks that account for the different options and their respective prices.
