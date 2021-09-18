Cal Bach to Return with “Multiple Bachs”

At the beginning of next month, the California Bach Society (Cal Bach) will present its first in-person concert since February of last year, the month before lockdown conditions were imposed in response to COVID-19. The title of the program will be Die Familie Bach: Three Generations of Great Composers. Johann Sebastian Bach will be situated in the middle of this “trinity” with two of his motets, Jesu meine Freude (BWV 227) and Ich lasse dich nicht (BWV Anh. 159). His generation will also be represented by his distant cousin Johann Ludwig Bach, who composed the motet Unsere Trübsal die zeitlich un leicht ist.
The program will conclude with the one selection by one of Bach’s sons, a chorale motet setting of a text frequently associated with Sebastian, Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, composed by Johann Christoph Friedrich. Where the older generation is concerned, Cal Bach will perform three motets by Sebastian’s uncle, Johann Christoph Bach: Herr, nun lässest du deinen Diener, Es ist nun aus mit meinem Leben, and Lieber Herr Gott, wecke uns auf. This last selection may have been performed at Sebastian’s funeral. The program will begin with the eight-part motet for two choirs Unser Leben is ein Schatten, composed by Sebastian’s great-uncle Johannes Bach.
The Cal Bach chorus in the Fall of 2017 (photograph by Will Toft)
All performances will be given by Cal Bach’s 30-voice chorus accompanied by Farley Pearce on cello, Roy Whelden on violone, and Yuko Tanaka on keyboard, all under the leadership of Artistic Director Paul Flight.
Cal Bach will return to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church to launch its 2021–2022 season in San Francisco. The church is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of its intersection with Franklin Street. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 8. General admission will be $30 with a $25 rate for seniors. Students and those under 30 will be admitted for $10. There will be no sales at the door. A Web page has been created to process all ticket sales, and the alternative will be to call 650-485-1097. Sales should be finalized at least 24 hours before the concert.
Those wishing to plan for the future are invited to visit the Subscription Web page, which gives the dates and times for all four concerts in the season, as well as the full-season prices. Clearly, we are not yet “out of the woods.” Nevertheless, those interested in the Cal Bach repertoire may with to make note of the remaining three dates.
