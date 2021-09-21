LIEDER ALIVE! Liederabend Program Finalized

Pianist Jeffrey LaDeur (courtesy of LIEDER ALIVE!)
Readers may recall that, at the beginning of this month, LIEDER ALIVE! announced that there would be a change in the program to be performed by pianist Jeffrey LaDeur for the first of three Songs Without Words solo piano recitals. That recital will take place this coming Sunday, and this morning program details were announced. The program will begin with Ludwig van Beethoven’s WoO 57, given the title “Andante favori.” This will be followed by Robert Schumann’s Opus 26 “Faschingsschwank aus Wien” (Carnival jest from Vienna). The remainder of the program will consist of shorter pieces selected from two major collections. The first of these will be Felix Mendelssohn’s Songs Without Words and the second will be the ten volumes of Edvard Grieg’s Lyric Pieces.
The performance will begin at 5 p.m. this coming Sunday, September 26. Like past Liederabend offerings, the venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. An Eventbrite event page has been created for processing tickets priced at $75 for reserved seating, $35 for general admission, and a $20 discounted rate for students, seniors, and working artists. In addition, because this is the beginning of the season, the event page for full subscriptions is still operative with prices of $350 for reserved seating, $250 for general admission, and a $150 discounted rate for students, seniors, and working artists. Finally, there is the option of a three-concert mini-subscription with prices of $150 for reserved seating and $150 for general admission. These can be purchased through a separate Eventbrite event page; and, after the purchase has been finalized, the choice of concerts can be sent by electronic mail to jjordan@liederalve.org. Those interested in both subscriptions and single tickets may also call LIEDER ALIVE! at 415-561-0100.
