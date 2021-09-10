NCCO to Return to Herbst Theatre Next Month

Following up on the three streamed performances that the New Century Chamber Orchestra (NCCO) prepared for its “virtual spring season,” the ensemble will return to Herbst Theatre at the beginning of next month with Music Director Daniel Hope serving as Concertmaster. Appropriately enough, the title of next month’s program will be New Century Returns; and it will begin with the United States premiere of Mark-Anthony Turnage’s “Lament,” scored for solo violin and string orchestra and co-commissioned by NCCO. This will be the same instrumentation for the Opus 42 concertino by Mieczysław Weinberg. The program will conclude with Joseph Suk’s Opus 6 serenade for string ensemble.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2. Herbst Theatre is located on the first two floors of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. Single tickets may be purchased through a City Box Office event page. Ticket prices are $30 (Balcony and Rear Orchestra), $55 (Dress Circle, Boxes, and Side Orchestra), and $67.50 (Center Orchestra). In addition, because this is the beginning of the season, subscriptions are available for both the entire season and for three concerts. The price of a full subscription in San Francisco will be between $108 and $248, and the price for only three of the concerts will be between $81 and $187. NCCO has created a Web page for all subscription options.
