Sandresky Announces Second “Lunar Season”

Poster design for this month’s Lunar Landscapes program (from the Eventbrite event page)
Yesterday morning Eleonor Sandresky announced that her Lunar Landscapes concert series will extend into a second season. The Lunar Landscapes Web page has now been updated with the schedule for all twelve months of the new season. Each of the concerts from September to July will feature a guest artist, followed by a “Greatest Hits” review of the season on August 11, the date of the Sturgeon Moon.
The guest artist for this month will be Trevor New. He is both a violist and a composer, and he shoots his own videos to accompany many of his recent works. If that were not enough for a résumé, he is also a passionate educator.
The program will present a new piece that he is creating in collaboration with Sandresky. It will begin with the world premiere of Sandresky’s arrangement of “Knee Play 1,” the music that precedes the first act of Philip Glass’ opera Einstein on the Beach. This will be followed by Sandresky’s “Alligator,” composed in 2015 for piano and “wonder suit” and based on a poem by Mary Oliver. This will be a streaming of a recording made by Leonardo Heiblum at the Academia de Arte de Florencia in Mexico City.
The performance will begin at 6 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Monday, September 20; and it will mark the night of the Corn Moon. Admission is $10, and payment can be processed through an Eventbrite event page. Once the processing is complete, electronic mail will be sent providing the URL for connection to the video stream of this performance. Subscriptions are also available as part of membership, with membership fees of $5, $10, and $15 per month.
