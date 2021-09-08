Opening LIEDER ALIVE! Program to Change

Readers may recall that the 2021/22 Liederabend Series presented by LIEDER ALIVE! will begin at the end of this month with the first of three Songs Without Words solo piano recitals. Jeffrey LaDeur had planned a program that would couple the four ballades composed by Frédéric Chopin with Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 53 (“Waldstein”) sonata in C major. This morning I received word that the entire program will be changed.
LaDeur’s Web site identified the program as “Works by Clara & Robert Schumann;” but the Eventbrite event page, which is probably the most up-to-date source, describes the content as “Schumann and friends.” Hopefully, further details will be forthcoming, in which case this article will updated accordingly. More important is that this offering will be “strictly physical,” taking place, like past Liederabend offerings, at the Noe Valley Ministry at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street.
The Eventbrite page will be processing tickets priced at $75 for reserved seating, $35 for general admission, and a $20 discounted rate for students, seniors, and working artists. In addition, because this is the beginning of the season, the event page for full subscriptions is still operative with prices of $350 for reserved seating, $250 for general admission, and a $150 discounted rate for students, seniors, and working artists. Finally, there is the option of a three-concert mini-subscription with prices of $150 for reserved seating and $150 for general admission. These can be purchased through a separate Eventbrite event page; and, after the purchase has been finalized, the choice of concerts can be sent by electronic mail to jjordan@liederalve.org. Those interested in both subscriptions and single tickets may also call LIEDER ALIVE! at 415-561-0100.
