PROTOTYPE to Take On Horror Movies

PROTOTYPE has just announced its latest free digital stream in its Opera | Theatre | X series. Readers may recall that I was able to view last month’s offering, M. Lamar’s “Funeral Doom Spiritual,” and came away more satisfied than I could possibly have predicted. If last month involved a serious rethinking of the genre of Afro-American Spirituals, this month’s offering, entitled “Acquanetta,” will prompt similar rethinking of the genre of Hollywood horror movies from the Forties.
Like “Funeral Doom Spiritual,” “Acquanetta” is a production in which video design is as important as stage direction and composition. The composer is Michael Gordon, co-founder of Bang on a Can; and his librettist is Deborah Artman. Daniel Fish will provide stage direction, and the music will be conducted by Daniela Candillari. Video will be designed and implemented by Josh Higgason. The performers include Mikaela Bennett, Amelia Watkins, Eliza Bagg, Timur, and Matt Boehler. They will be joined by the Choir of Trinity Wall Street and Bang on a Can instrumentalists.
This performance will begin at 1 p.m. (Pacific time) tomorrow, Friday, September 10, streamed by Vimeo at no charge through the Opera | Theatre | X Web page.
