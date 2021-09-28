Omni’s Next Video Shoot Honors SFCM

Next month the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will present the second concert in its Live from St. Marks series. As was the case earlier this month, this will be a live video shoot of a performance taking place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Once again, a limited number of tickets will be available for admission to St. Mark’s while the video is being captured. Also again, seating will not be reserved, meaning that those with tickets can situate themselves in areas that are not dominated by the video crew.
SFCM Guitar Maestros David Tanenbaum, Marc Teicholz, Richard Savino, and Sergio Assad (from the Omni Foundation event page for the concert being described)
The title of next month’s concert will be Maestros of 50 Oak Street. By now most readers will probably recognize that address as the main building of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). The program will consist of four mini-concerts, each a solo performance by a guitarist that has taught at SFCM. The four participants will be Sergio Assad, David Tanenbaum, Marc Teicholz, and Richard Savino. Specific program details have not yet been announced.
The video shoot will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 22. All tickets are being sold for $55, and only 50 will be available. The best way to determine admission is still possible is to call 415-242-4500. In addition Omni has created an event page, which includes preview videos of Teicholz, Tanenbaum, and Savino.
