Karl Evangelista Announces Lockdown Festival VI

Readers may recall that the fifth installment in Karl Evangelista’s Lockdown Festival series took place this past April. Mind you, Evangelista has been prodigiously productive since then with a variety of streamed offerings, the most significant of which was probably the performance of Apura that took place this past July and featured percussionist Andrew Cyrille as a special guest artist. However, this morning I learned from BayImproviser that Lockdown Festival VI will be streamed at the end of this week.
Like the fifth offering, the new Festival program will present eight sets, most of which will be half an hour in duration, with 45 minutes allocated for the last two. It will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, and run until 8:30 p.m. All but two of the sets will be streamed from the Temescal Arts Center. Evangelista has created a Web page with hyperlinks for all of these streams on YouTube as well as a general hyperlink to a Facebook site. The schedule for the eight performances is as follows:
- 4 p.m.: Phillip Greenlief and David Boyce
- 4:30 p.m.: Surplus 1980
- 5 p.m.: Amy Reed
- 5:30 p.m.: SO AR (duo of Robert Lopez and Shanna Sordahl)
- 6 p.m.: Mike Gamble (performing as PDX)
- 6:30 p.m.: Grex (duo of Evangelista and Rei Scampavia)
- 7 p.m.: Francis Wong
- 7:45 p.m.: The Jordan Glenn Party (other members: Jose F. Solares, David James, Roger Kim, and Safa Shokrai)
As in the past, there will be no charge for admission to the Festival. Support for the program comes from donations. Contributions may be made through electronic mail to LockdownIII2020@gmail.com. The alternative is to purchase one of the albums on the Bandcamp Web page for Grex. All items are purchased on a name-your-price basis, and the proceeds will serve as a donation to the Festival.
