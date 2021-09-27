Center for New Music: November, 2021

No sooner did I review the October calendar for performances at the Center of New Music (C4NM) than the Web site was updated to include November events. Currently, there are only two of these events; but the Web pages are more explicit about the fact that the performances may be attended either physically, through the purchase of tickets, or virtually, through live-streams of the events. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. All tickets may be processed in advance through the C4NM Events page. Both of the concerts will take place on successive Saturday evenings, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Specifics are as follows with hyperlinks for the respective event pages, each of which has a “Buy Tickets Online” hyperlink to the appropriate Eventbrite event page:
November 6: Last year the Del Sol Quartet initiated the Del Sol Composer Incubator. The objective was to offer early career composers the chance to work in-depth with the members of the quartet over the course of 6 months on unique musical projects. This program will present the results of these engagements with three composers: Adeliia Faizullina, Marguerite Brown, and deVon Russell Gray. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members. The event page provides separate hyperlinks for attending the concert or viewing the live-stream
November 13: This will be the first of two programs prepared by the Ensemble for These Times to be hosted by C4NM. It will be a solo recital by pianist Tin Yi Chelsea Wong, who is one of the guest performers for the E4TT 2021/22 season. The program will contrast three renowned composers from the twentieth century with four currently active composers. The program will begin with a selection of études composed by György Ligeti and Grażyna Bacewicz. These will be followed by the “Choral Variations” movement from Henri Dutilleux’ second piano sonata. Three of the 21st-century compositions were written in 2013: “Intimacy of Harmony” by Johnathan Bailey Holland, the first of the “Karnavalito” compositions by Gabriela Lena Frank, and Viet Cuong’s “Veil.” The fourth offering will be Zosha di Castri’s “Thinking Eye,” which she composed in 2006. It is probably worth noting that, while Frank is Andean, she herself has acknowledged “stylistic nods to the Hungarian composer Béla Bartók, a music hero of mine” in her own description of her creation of “Karnavalito.” Admission will be the same prices for those attending the concert, but there will be no charge for online viewing.
