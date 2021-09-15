Mills to Live-Stream Annual Milhaud Concert

Darius Milhaud surrounded by his students at Mills College (from the Mills Performing Arts event page for the annual Darius Milhaud Concert)
Some readers may recall that roughly a year ago is when I announced the annual Darius Milhaud Concert, which was live-streamed from the Jeannik Méquet Littlefield Concert Hall on the campus of Mills College. This year’s event will focus on four works that Milhaud composed for a solo instrument. These will be:
- Sonatina Pastorale, Opus 383, performed by violinist Kate Stenberg
- Ségoviana, Opus 366, performed by guitarist David Tanenbaum
- The Opus 437 sonata performed by harpist Jennifer Ellis
- The four Romances san paroles, Opus 129, performed by pianist Belle Bulwinkle
The other soloist for the evening will be percussionist William Winant, who will play works for solo percussion by former Mills faculty composers: Roscoe Mitchell, Alvin Curran, Lou Harrison, and Chris Brown. The Brown composition will be a world premiere performance.
The concert will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, September 24. There will be no charge for admission, but those living in San Francisco will be more interested in viewing the live stream. This can be arranged by registration through an Eventbrite event page. There will be no charge for registering; and, once the viewer has been registered, (s)he will receive the hyperlink to the live stream presentation on the day of the event.
