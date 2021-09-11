Flower Piano to Return This Month

A spontaneous Flower Piano performance (from the Flower Piano Web site)
Last year the annual Flower Piano event, presented by Sunset Piano and the San Francisco Botanical Garden (SFBC), had to be postponed due to the pandemic. However, this coming Friday, a dozen grand pianos will be installed on the 55 acres that SFBC occupied in Golden Gate Park. This will be the sixth incarnation of the event, an interactive music festival with each of the twelve pianos in a beautiful garden setting where anyone can play them. In addition there will be five days of scheduled performances, some of which will be full recitals, distributed across the different gardens in the SFBC space. A Web page has been created with the full schedule of all events, and all one needs to do is show up at the right place at the right time.
Performances will be held every day between Friday, September 17, and Tuesday, September 21. A few events are worth highlighting:
- Friday, September 17, noon, Great Meadow: The San Francisco Conservatory of Music will present an Emerging Artist Showcase.
- Saturday, September 18, 4 p.m., Zellerbach: Antonín Dvořák's Opus 81 (second) piano quintet in A major will be performed by five Ensemble SF musicians. Ensemble SF is composed of members of the San Francisco Symphony and the orchestra for San Francisco Ballet. For this performance the pianist will be Elizabeth Schumann, joined by violinists Wyatt Underhill and Rebecca Jackson Picht, violist Matt Young, and cellist Sebastien Gingras.
- Tuesday, September 21, 4 p.m., Zellerbach: Sarah Cahill, who performs regularly at Flower Piano, will give a duo performance with Regina Myers. As is often the case, the program will present recent compositions. These will include works by Eleanor Alberga, Terry Riley, and others yet to be announced.
The Flower Piano Web page also includes a section for frequently asked questions and their answers.
