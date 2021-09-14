Chanticleer’s San Francisco Opening Plans

The War Memorial Green Room (courtesy of Chanticleer)
Readers may recall that Chanticleer will launch its 2021–22 season with a program entitled Awakenings, which will serve as a metaphor for the return to “the usual” concert conditions. The San Francisco performances of this program will take place in the Green Room. They will differ from the opening concerts in Sacramento and Santa Clara by using the Green Room space in an imaginative way. Details have not been released, other than to say that the performance will provide “an intimate way to experience Chanticleer up close and in surround sound.”
As was previously announced, the program will feature new works by Ayanna Woods and Steven Sametz created through commissions. The Sametz composition will be based on birdsongs, meaning that it is likely to be one of the offerings that will exploit the spatial affordances of the Green Room. This may also be the case for the ensemble’s presentation of some of Claudio Monteverdi’s more raucous approaches to polyphony. The program will also include “Renaissance dreamscapes” by Orlande de Lassus.
This program will be given two performances, both at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evenings, September 25 and October 2. Ticket prices are $62 with a $57 rate for seniors over the age of 65 and students. Tickets may be purchased on line through separate City Box Office Web pages for September 25 and October 2. Tickets may also be purchased by calling City Box Office at 415-392-4400. The Green Room is located on the second floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
Chanticleer has formulated its policy for performing under the current pandemic conditions as follows:
- Everyone in attendance will be required to provide proof of vaccination.
- You and your guests must be fully vaccinated to attend; proof of vaccination is required upon arrival. Full vaccination is defined as completion of the two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered two weeks or more in advance of the event.
- Given these precautions, all performances will be seated at full capacity.
- Unfortunately, due to vaccination status, children under the age of 12 will not be able to attend Chanticleer concerts at this time.
No comments:
Post a Comment