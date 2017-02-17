Elevate Ensemble will Begin Next Month with its Next Season Concert

At the beginning of next month, Elevate Ensemble will continue its third season with a program entitled After Dark. Artistic Director Chad Goodman conceived of the program as a musical exploration of the night; but, for most who attend, the experience is also likely to be an exploration of unfamiliar repertoire. Composer-in-Residence will again be featured with a world premiere performance, this time of a piece entitled “then, in oblivion….” There will also be a world premiere performance of “Crépuscule” (twilight) by George Hurd, whose concert music is usually presented by his own group, The Hurd Ensemble. Hurd also works collaboratively with composer Joel St. Julien; and their joint composition “Grace” will also be included on the Elevate Ensemble program, along with Hurd’s “Fulcrum.” Goodman has also programmed the winner of Elevate’s first call-for-scores competition, “Moments Shared, Moments Lost,” by Jennifer Bellor. Finally, composer Jocelyn Hagen, currently based in Minneapolis, will be represented on the program by the second movement of “Poem,” her 2010 trio for flute, cello, and harp.
This program will be given only one performance at 8 p.m. in the Southside Theater at the Fort Mason Center. General admission will be $35, but there will be a special Early Bird rate of $25 for tickets purchased today. There is also at $20 rate for students. Tickets may be purchased online through an event page on the Fort Mason Center Web site.
