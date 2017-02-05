San Francisco Conservatory of Music: March, 2017

It turns out that February will be even quieter at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) than January was. However, things will definitely pick up in March, meaning that it is not too soon to think about making plans. As always all events will take place in the SFCM building at 50 Oak Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. Readers are encouraged to consult the newly designed Performance Calendar Web page at the SFCM Web site for the most up-to-date information about any of these offerings. Here is a chronological listening of events likely to be of interest:
Thursday, March 2, 8 p.m., Recital Hall: As a follow-up to tomorrow night’s master class to be given by Tekla Cunningham as part of a series shared by the Historical Performance Department and American Bach Soloists, March will begin with a Faculty Artist Series recital featuring the Historical Performance Department. Cunningham will be joined by her ABS violinist colleague Elizabeth Blumenstock, along with continuo provided by Department Co-Directors Elisabeth Reed (cello) and Corey Jamason (harpsichord). Program details have not yet been announced, but this concert will be free and will not require tickets.
Saturday, March 4, 8 p.m., Concert Hall: The next Orchestra concert will feature student violinist Madeline Hocking (’17). She will be featured as soloist in Maurice Ravel’s “gypsy rhapsody” “Tzigane.” Ravel originally wrote this for violin and piano, but he orchestrated the accompaniment shortly after the piece was first performed on April 26, 1924. This “concerto” portion of the program will be preceded by the “overture” of “Vltava” (the Czech name for the river better known as the Moldau), the second piece in the six-movement cycle that Bedřich Smetana called Má vlast (my homeland). The symphony selection will also be Czech, Antonín Dvořák’s sixth symphony in D major. As always, tickets will be $20 for general admission and $15 for students, seniors, and Conservatory members. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a Click4tix event page.
Sunday, March 5, 11 a.m.–9 p.m., all venues: Readers may recall that one week from today the Guerrilla Composers Guild will be presenting a preview concert for the Hot Air Music Festival, the annual new music marathon run by SFCM students. The marathon itself is divided up into four sessions with some overlap across the second and third. All three of the SFCM performance spaces (Concert Hall, Recital Hall, Osher Salon) will be used. The entire event is free, and no tickets are required. Members of the audience are free to come and go as they please. The festival has created a Web page listing all the works to be performed at each of the four sessions.
Monday, March 6, 7:30 p.m., Recital Hall: The second Faculty Artist Series in March will be given by guitarist Marc Teicholz. Program details have not yet been announced. The concert will be free, and no tickets will be required.
Saturday, March 11, 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, 2 p.m., Concert Hall: The second offering by the Historical Performance Department this month will be a performance of George Frederic Handel’s HWV 35 pastoral three-act opera Atalanta. This presentation is produced in partnership with the Opera and Musical Theatre Department. Both performances will be free, and tickets will not be required.
Monday, March 13, 7:30 p.m., Recital Hall: The third Faculty Artist Series in March will be given by violinist Bettina Mussumeli. She has prepared a program consisting entirely of music by Ludwig van Beethoven, but details have not yet been announced. Mussumeli’s accompanist will be pianist Keisuke Nakagoshi. The concert will be free, and no tickets will be required.
