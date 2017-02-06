The Bleeding Edge: 2/6/2017

This is the week of the year’s first busy weekend, which includes a full-weekend run of “MEMORY/PLACE” by Nancy Karp + Dancers featuring two commissioned composers and a preview of the Hot Air Festival at the Center for New Music. Fortunately, there will be a few events for the adventurous earlier in the week, along with one more competitor for the Sunday slot that was only recently brought to light. Specifics are as follows:
Monday, February 6, 7:30 p.m., Bird and Beckett Books and Records: The Ethnic Heritage Ensemble, led by percussionist Kahil El’Zabar, is currently in San Francisco as part of its 2017 tour, which is entitled EHE, Be Free. The group has been performing in a variety of configurations for over 40 years. Baritone saxophonist Hamiet Bluiett has been a frequent member of those configurations but was unable to join El’Zabar this season. He hand-picked his successor, however, in the form of baritone saxophonist Alex Harding. The other member of the current tour is trumpeter Corey Wilkes.
Gigs at Bird and Beckett usually consist of two sets. The shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART. Admission is free, but donations are always appreciated. The collections of both books and records are pretty impressive, so making a purchase will also be looked upon with great favor!
Wednesday, February 8, 7:30 p.m., Canessa Gallery: The Composers in Performance Series will continue with another three-set evening. Laura Feathers will be visiting from New York to present her electronic soundscapes. She will work with a multichannel environment that surrounds the listeners with sources, many of which come from a Strymon Timeline looper and are often based on drones. Organ drones will similarly figure in the set by Earth Jerks, combined with “lots of reverb, delay, hiss, fuzz and murk.” Finally, Tammy Duplantis will perform selections of electronic music based on Game Boy cartridges. The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15, payable at the door.
Thursday, February 9, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: Outsound Presents has invited John Martin to curate this week’s installment of the Luggage Store Creative Music Series. The title of the two-hour performance will be Spontaneous Sound Shift. This will be realized as a relay series of short solo performances presented by Monte Cimino, Joshua Marshall, Andre Custoidio, Tim Sullivan, Alex Yeung, Chris Sneeringer, and Martin himself. The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
Thursday, February 9, 8 p.m., Exploratorium: This will be the next concert in the Resonance series, presented as offerings during After Dark Thursday Nights at the Exploratorium. Curated by Wayne Grim, these events present new works by contemporary musicians and sound artists. The performances are then supplemented by discussions about the creators’ ideas, techniques, and inspirations hosted by Nicole Minor. This particular event will be a solo performance by cellist Okkyung Lee. Lee is a native of South Korea who is now based in New York. Her compositions push the limits of contemporary cello performance techniques; and her sources draw upon jazz, Western classical music, Korean traditional and popular music, and innovative approaches to noise.
Resonance events are held in conjunction with the “adults only” offerings at the Exploratorium on Thursday evenings. The Exploratorium is located at Pier 15 on the Embarcadero, across from the intersection with Green Street. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for members. Admission is only for those age 18 or over. Tickets may be purchased in advance from a special Web page. Those interested in visiting the Tactile Dome will be required to pay an additional $10 at the door. The performance itself will take place in the Kanbar Forum, where seating is relatively limited (150 seats) and will be made available on a first-come-first-served basis.
Sunday, February 12, 4 p.m., Old First Church: The Wooden Fish Ensemble will return to the Old First Concerts series. Pianist Thomas Schultz and two of his Wooden Fish colleagues, Shoko Hikage and Hyo-shin Na, will perform with six members of the Gyeonggi Kayageum Ensemble from Korea. The program will consist of nine of Na’s compositions, three of which will be given world premieres’ and another two are being presented in the United States for the first time.
The Old First Church is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Boulevard. General admission will be $20 with discounted rates of $17 for seniors and $5 or full-time students showing valid identification. Children aged twelve and under will still be admitted for free. In addition there is a $2 discount for tickets purchased online in advance from the event page for this concert on the Old First Concerts Web site. There is also a discount available for those parking at the Old First Parking Garage at 1725 Sacramento Street, just up the street for the church.
