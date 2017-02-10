Guitarist João Kouyoumdjian will be This Month’s Third Sunday Concert Recitalist

This month’s installment in the 2016–2017 season of Third Sunday Concerts at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King will be a solo recital by guitarist João Kouyoumdjian. He has prepared a transnational program of arrangements and transcriptions. His own background will be presented by a compilation of traditional Armenian dances for solo guitar composed by Iakovos Kolanian. There will also be Spanish compositions by Francisco Tárrega and Isaac Albéniz, Brazilian songs by Antônio Carlos Jobim, and transcriptions of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach.
The church itself is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. As usual, the performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 19. A hosted reception will follow the performance in Lathrop Hall. All concerts are free, but a donation of $20 will be greatly appreciated.
