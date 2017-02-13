The Bleeding Edge: 2/13/2017

Regular readers should be well aware by now that February is a very busy month, and things will be busiest during this coming weekend. Options for both Friday and Saturday have already been enumerated, the latter at almost painfully great length. In addition the Sunset Music | Arts Vocal Series will move on to its second recital this coming Friday. That means that only two additional events need to be taken into account, both near the end of this week, as follows:
Thursday, February 16, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: This week’s Luggage Store Creative Music series concert will follow the usual two-set format focused primarily on improvisation. The first set will be taken by violinist Golnaz Shariatzadeh, whose instrument’s strings are tuned (from highest to lowest) to B quarter-flat, G, B, and low E. She composes music in two lines, but a single player can use the second line as an improvisatory aid. In this case the second line will be performed by guitarist Alex Cohen. The second set will be a solo improvisation by Victor Haskins, who plays both trumpet and electronic wind instrument. The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
Saturday, February 18, 8 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): As if this evening were not busy enough already, the composers’ collective Irregular Resolutions will present a program of new chamber works for voice, piano, and other instruments. The composers to be represented on the program will be Gary Friedman, Steve Mobia, Walter Sanchez, Ed Dierauf, William Severson, Mark Alfenito, and John Bilotta. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, about half a block north of where Golden Gave Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $25 with a $10 rate for C4NM members. Both levels of tickets may be purchased in advance online through a Vendini event page.
