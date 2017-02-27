The Bleeding Edge: 2/27/2017

Most of this week’s adventurous offerings will be taking place at the Center for New Music and have already been reported. However, avant-garde saxophonist Arrington de Dionyso is currently on a tour, which he has entitled This Saxophone Kills Fascists. He usually works with electronics; and his style tends to combine dancehall rhythms with the trance-inducing styles encountered in Javanese gamelan music. He jams with different like-minded players during different stages of the tour. Here he is at an earlier stage of the tour in Los Angeles on December 17 jamming with drummer Sam Klickner:
He is now in the Bay Area, and this week he will be giving two performances in San Francisco.
Thursday, March 2, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: His first appearance will be as the featured artist in this week’s installment of the Luggage Store Creative Music series. He will be performing with Ted Byrnes, Ken Ueno, and Matt Ingalls. The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
Sunday, March 5, 8:30 p.m., Hemlock Tavern: De Dionyso will take the middle set of a three-set evening. He will be preceded by ALTO!, which will have nothing to do with saxophones. The group is a trio led by Derek Monypeny, whose other members are Steven T. Stone and Kyle Reid Emory. They work collectively with percussion and electronics, and Monypeny also plays guitar. The group is based in Portland, and they use electronics to weave polyrhythmic textures against which they can improvise. The remaining set will be taken by Oakland-based guitarist Chuck Johnson, who also works with electronics. Each set will probably last one hour.
The Hemlock Tavern is located at 1131 Polk Street, between Post Street and Sutter Street. Admission will be $10. Only those aged 21 or older will be admitted.
