The Next Birthday Honoree in the Fête Concert Series will be Kurt Weill

The next birthday celebrant in the 2016–17 season of the Fête Concert Series will be Kurt Weill, whose 116th birthday will be on March 2. Pianist Paul Dab will join forces with baritone Sergey Khalikulov and three sopranos, Chelsea Hollow, Carolyn Bacon, and Jordan Amann. While he was briefly active in Paris, Weill is best known for his work in Germany, particularly working with Bertolt Brecht as his librettist, and subsequently for his work on Broadway musicals after his move to the United States. Both of these sides of his career will be presented. The Brecht collaborations will include selections from The Threepenny Opera and The Seven Deadly Sins, a “sung ballet” with a German libretto by Brecht that was commissioned and produced during Weill’s time in Paris. The musicals that will be featured will be Knickerbocker Holiday, One Touch of Venus, and Lost in the Stars. Traditionally, the concert includes an arrangement of “Happy Birthday to You” in the style of the composer being honored. The “Weill-style” arrangement will be prepared by Joseph Colombo.
This concert will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. The venue will be the Community Music Center Concert Hall at 544 Capp Street in the Mission between 20th Street and 21st Street and between Mission Street and Van Ness Avenue. As was announced at the beginning of the season, Brown Paper Tickets created a single event page for the sale of single tickets, which gets updated each time a concert has been given. General admission is $15 with a $10 rate for seniors and students. Admission includes not only the music but also wine, cheese, and birthday-appropriate dessert. Party hats are also provided.
