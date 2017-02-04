February at SFCM will Conclude with David Conte’s Faculty Artist Recital

Composer David Conte will wrap up this month at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) with his Faculty Artist Series recital. With the exception of his clarinet sonata, which will be performed by José Granero accompanied at the piano by Kevin Korth, all of the works on the program will be vocal. Two of them will be world premieres, beginning with the opening selection, Requiem Songs. Conte scored this for soprano (Ann Moss) violin (Kay Stern), harp (Douglas Rioth), and string orchestra. The ensemble will be led by Conservatory Orchestra Director Eric Dudley. The other world premiere will be the version for bass voice (Matt Boehler) of “Everyone Sang.” Boehler will be accompanied at the piano by John Churchwell. In addition, mezzo Suzanne Mentzer will sing Kate’s aria from Conte’s opera East of Eden; and tenor Brian Thorsett will sing the Three Love Songs collection, accompanied by cellist Emil Miland and Korth on piano.
This recital will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 27. The venue will be the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall. This is a free event, and no tickets will be required for prior registration. SFCM is located at 50 Oak Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station.
