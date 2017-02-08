Next Month’s Philharmonia Baroque Concert will present “Operatic” Heroes

The title of the final program in the 36th season of Philharmonia Baroque to be performed in Herbst Theatre will be Operatic Heroes. Guest conductor Jonathan Cohen will lead the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (PBO) and Chorale and countertenor soloist Iestyn Davies in a program of excerpts from operas by George Frideric Handel, Johann Adolph Hasse, Thomas Arne, and Christoph Willibald Gluck. These selections will be introduced by an “overture” in the form of the opening movement from the fourth (in F major) of Handel’s Opus 3 concerti grossi. There will be two other instrumental selections: the symphony in eight parts in A minor by Jan Dismas Zelenka (ZWV 189) and the Wq 182/6 symphony in E minor by Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach.
The San Francisco performance of this concert will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 3. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, located on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street. (For those taking public transportation, this is conveniently located at bus stops for both north-south and east-west lines.) Ticket prices range from $27 to $108. City Box Office has an event page for online purchase that shows which prices apply to which sections of the house and current availability in each of those sections. (Clicking on a section brings up a details plan showing which seats are available at which prices. Those without tickets should be advised that, at the time of this writing, not many seats are still available.) Ticket holders will also be able to attend the pre-concert talk given by PBO Scholar-in-Residence Bruce Lamott (who also directed the Chorale), which will begin at 7:15 p.m.
