West Edge Opera Brings its Showcase of Operas of the Future to San Francisco

While all full-length productions by West Edge Opera take place in Oakland, the group has launched a series of “showcase” concerts that are being performed in both Berkeley and San Francisco. The series is entitled Snapshot, and programming consists of excerpts from new operas by both emerging and established Northern California composers. The first of these events took place last month, and the next will occur towards the end of this month.
The concert will introduce selections from four operas, each by a different composer:
- One O’Clock with both music and libretto by Carla Lucero
- Howards End, America composed by Allen Shearer with a libretto by Claudia Stevens
- The House of Words composed by Linda Bouchard setting a libretto that she compiled from The Book of Embraces, the English translation of Eduardo Galeano’s El libro de los abrazos
- The Stranger the Better composed by Liam Wade with a libretto by Vynnie Meli
Participating vocalists for these selections have not yet been announced. However, instrumental accompaniment will be provided by the Earplay chamber orchestra. Conducting will be shared by Earplay’s Mary Chun and Jonathan Khuner, Musical Director of West Edge Opera.
The San Francisco performance of this showcase will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 26. The venue will be the Bayview Opera House, which is located at 4705 3rd Street in Bayview. For those who prefer public transportation, this is a very short walk from the KT Muni stop on 3rd Street between Oakdale Avenue and Palou Avenue. All tickets are on sale for $30 and may be purchased in advance from a Vendini event page.
No comments:
Post a Comment