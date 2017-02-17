Friday, February 17, 2017
Why I Continue to Watch BBC News Faithfully
I have been following BBC World Service News on television ever since the service was added as a (then) Comcast channel. Today I was reminded why. They concluded the half-hour news segment I just finished watching with a featured about President Donald Trump regularly spending his weekends at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The report explained that the resort had been the honeymoon site for Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley, then adding, presumably as an example of equal prestige, that Charlie Sheen once attended a bat mitzvah there. Somehow, that second example reminded me that there will always be an England; and, when it comes to the rich and famous, the BBC will always have its unique set of priorities!
