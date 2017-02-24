Next Month’s Concert with Conversation at CMC will Present Jazz Trumpeter Sean Jones

Regular readers probably know by now that this evening the Community Music Center (CMC) will host its next Concert with Conversation event, presenting Scottish-born classical guitarist David Russell prior to the full-evening recital he will give on Saturday for San Francisco Performances (SFP). Those unable to make it to CMC because of how busy this evening is will probably be happy to hear that they will have to wait only two weeks for the next Concert with Conversation. Next month’s event will again result from CMC’s partnership with SFP in planning this series.
Next month the “topic of conversation” will shift from the classical guitar repertoire to jazz. The visiting artist will be Sean Jones, whose is currently an SFP Jazz Artist-in-Residence. Readers may recall that, at the end of last September, Jones was one of the artists selected to perform at the Heartfelt Gala, organized to honor SFP founder Ruth Felt after her 37 years of leading the organization. On that occasion Jones led a trio with rhythm provided by Edward Simon on piano and Marcus Shelby on bass, but his current plan is to visit CMC as a soloist. He will offer examples of his own approach to jazz, which will probably be colored by personal thoughts about the rich history of jazz and where he sees himself in that flow from past to present. As is always the case with these events, he will be prepared to take questions from the audience.
This session will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 10. The venue will be the CMC Concert Hall, which is located at 544 Capp Street, between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue and between 20th Street and 21st Street. These events are free and tend to be very popular, so early arrival is encouraged.
