Satoko Fuji will Return to C4NM for a “Percussive Dance” Performance

Pianist Satoko Fuji last visited the Center for New Music (C4NM) a little over a year ago to lead a program entitled Existence: Quartet Music for Improvisers. In two weeks she will return for another round of free improvisations. This time she will be joined by Mizuki, a dancer who specializes in “body music,” incorporating the use of her body as a percussion instruments as part of her improvised choreography. The resulting synthesis of contemporary jazz with a percussive approach to dance is called “Hakidame ni Tsuru” (crane in the wasteland). On the musical side Fuji has assembled like-minded experimental improvisers such as trumpeter Kappa Maki (who performed with Fuji at C4NM last year), guitarist Yasuhiro Usui, and percussionist Takaaki Masuko. Here is a previous performance of “Hakidame ni Tsuru” with trumpeter Natsuki Tamura replacing Maki:
uploaded to YouTube by Mizuki
Larry Ochs (who curated last year’s Existence concert) will provide an opening set for the evening, improvising with Tania Chen on piano and prepared piano and Darren Johnston alternating between trumpet and prepared trumpet; this will be the first time these three musicians have performed as a group.
This concert will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Ticket prices will be $15 for general admission and $10 for C4NM members. Tickets are also available for advance purchase online through a Vendini event page.
