Choices for November 1, 2019

It is turning out that Friday, November 1, will be about as busy as has already been reported for Saturday, November 2. It just took longer for the information about alternatives to accumulate. The good news is that enthusiastic readers should be able to plan for more than one of these events. Specifics are as follows:
12:30 p.m., Cadillac Hotel: The Primavera Latin Jazz group will return, following up on the performance they gave this past September. It would probably be fairer to say that leader and pianist Lena Johnson will be returning, since none of the members of the quintet she will be leading next month performed with her in September. Her front line will consist of Kalle Nemvalts, playing both trumpet and flugelhorn, and Rick Brown on trombone. Rhythm will be provided by David Pinto on bass and Bob Blankenship on drums. Once again, the program will feature American jazz classics, serving up Latin arrangements of music by Dizzy Gillespie, Horace Silver, Freddie Hubbard, and others.
The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. The lobby features the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, which will be Johnson’s instrument. It is a meticulously restored 1884 Model D Steinway concert grand, whose original soundboard is still intact. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
6:30 p.m., Church of the Advent of Christ the King: Schola Adventus, the resident ensemble led by Director of Music Paul Ellison, will provide the music for the celebration of the Feast of All Saints. The service will consist of a Procession and High Mass. The Celebrant will be Father John Porter, and the Preacher will be Father Paul Allick. The Ordinary of the Mass will involve the singing of Tomás Luis de Victoria’s setting Missa O quam gloriosum. The service will also include music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Léon Boëllmann, and Healey Willan.
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition.
It should also be noted that there will be a High Mass of Requiem taking place the following evening, Saturday, November 2, beginning at 5 p.m. This will be for the celebration of the Solemnity of All Souls. The Dies Irae sequence will be sung by Schola Adventus. They will also sing Gregorian chants appropriate to the service.
7 p.m., Center for New Music: As previously announced, Mike Tamburo will present his Crown of Eternity sound experience.
8 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church: Also as previously announced, the Helia Music Collective will present a program devoted entirely to music composed by American women.
