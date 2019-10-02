SFBC Announces 2019–2020 Concerts in SF

Magen Solomon rehearsing SFBC and the Jubilate Orchestra this past May (from the SFBC home page)
Next month the San Francisco Bach Choir (SFBC), directed by Magen Solomon, will launch its 2019–2020 season of concerts. As in the past, the season will consist of three programs, all of which will be performed at Calvary Presbyterian Church and one of which will be given two performances. Also as in the past, instrumental accompaniment will be provided by the Jubilate Baroque Orchestra for the first and last of the programs and The Whole Noyse Renaissance wind band for the other. Each program will be presented with the usual imaginatively-conceived title.
Calvary Presbyterian Church is located at 2515 Fillmore Street on the northwest corner of Jackson Street. There are no subscriptions; but, for the remainder of this month, tickets will be sold at a special Early Bird discount that will apply to both general admission and seniors aged 62 or older. Those prices will be $25 for general admission and $20 for seniors. After October 15 the prices will go up by $10. In addition there is a $10 rate for patrons under 30 and students with valid identification. All those under nineteen will be admitted without charge through will-call or tickets printed at home. Finally, as in the past, ticket orders may include $25 that will cover the cost of free admission to a member of one of the senior community choirs from neighborhoods in San Francisco. This season all levels of tickets for all performances can be purchased through a single Web page. Dates and descriptions are as follows:
Sunday, October 20, 4 p.m., The Soul Rejoices, The Spirit Sings: This program will be a survey of sacred music including an early American anthem (“Universal Praise”) by William Billings, Hebrew songs of praise by Salamone Rossi and Abraham Casseres, Henry Purcell’s Verse Anthem, “O sing unto the Lord,” and Moses Hogan’s spiritual, “Good News, The Chariot’s Comin’.” The Johann Sebastian Bach selection will be the BWV 227 eleven-movement motet “Jesu, meine Freude” (Jesus, my joy). Vocal soloists will be soprano Rita Lilly, countertenor Justin Montigne, tenor Daniel Hutchings, and baritone Nikolas Nackley.
Saturday, December 7, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 8, 4 p.m., Journeys by Candlelight: Christmas Near and Far: The annual Christmas concert will be a trip around the world and through the centuries.
Saturday, May 9, 4 p.m.: The final concert of the season will be devoted entirely to Johannes Brahms’ Opus 45 Ein deutsches Requiem (a German requiem). The libretto draws upon a variety of Biblical passages, rather than a German translation of the Latin text for the Requiem Mass. Both Lilly and Nackley will return as soloists.
