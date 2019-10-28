The Bleeding Edge: 10/28/2019

This will be another week in which almost all of the events have already been taken into account by “usual suspects” venues. They may be summarized as follows:
- The Joe Henderson Lab at the SFJAZZ Center will bring together Scott Amendola, Wil Blades, Skerik, Jeff Parker, and Cyro Baptista for eight performances, two each on October 31 and November 1, 2, and 3.
- The Center for New Music will host concerts on November 2, 3, and 4.
- Outsound Presents will begin November with its next SIMM Series concert.
Specifics for the remaining events of the week are as follows:
Monday, October 28, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: The end-of-the-month Monday Make-Out will be the usual three-set offering. Andrew Jamieson will open with a keyboard solo that synthesizes spiritual jazz with new music rhetoric. He will be followed by Lost Planet, a jazz/rock quartet led by David Slusser on saxophone. He will be joined by Tom Scandura on drums and both Steve Clarke and Len Paterson alternating between guitar and electronic gear. The final set will be a free improvisation trio led by David Lechuga-Espadas on guitar. The other members have not yet been announced.
The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome!
Monday, November 4, 7 p.m., The Bindery: This venue will host the next San Francisco performance by animals & giraffes. This is the duo that brings together Phillip Greenlief on woodwinds with the spoken word artistry of Claudia La Rocco. This pair is always exploring the possibilities of improvising with multi-disciplinary artists. On this occasion they will be joined by visual artist Amy Trachtenberg, who will provide an installation in addition to performing with the duo.
The Bindery is located in Haight-Ashbury at 1727 Haight Street. Doors and the bar will open at 6:30 p.m. This event will be part of the Lone Glen series. Lone Glen is a writing, art, and performance series dedicated to community and the multi-genre experience. Soon entering its ninth year, the series lives in Oakland and San Francisco, hosting poets, prose writers, musicians, visual artists, and more. Lone Glen is a donation-based series. Ten to fifteen dollars is suggested for donation, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
