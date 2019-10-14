The Bleeding Edge: 10/14/2019

This week the only events that have already been reported are those taking place at the Center for New Music on October 16, 17, and 21. On the other hand this will be the second week in a row that will see “double header” offerings from Outsound Presents with the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series on Thursday and a Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series concert on Sunday. It will also see events at sites that have not figured in recent dispatches. Specifics are as follows:
Monday, October 14, 8:15 p.m., The Lost Church: It has been almost half a year since this site reported on any activity at The Lost Church. That is because the venue maintains a diverse and eclectic calendar that appeals to far more than “bleeding edge” tastes. Tonight, however, will see a show that takes rock into more remote and adventurous territories. The evening is being presented by Deadly Score and will feature the End of the Night band led by Chris Brokaw, best known for his work with rock bands Codeine and Come. The band will include Lori Goldston, Greg Kelley, Dave Abramson, and Luther Gray. In addition, there will be a guest appearance by guitarist Bill Orcutt, who has been giving experimental gigs for at least 30 years, many of which have been influenced by the adventurously sophisticated free jazz work of Cecil Taylor.
The Lost Church is located at 65 Capp Street, north of the corner of 16th Street between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue. This show will run until 10:30 p.m. with one intermission. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Because the venue is small, it is advisable to purchase tickets in advance. Because today is the day of the show, tickets left will be sold only at the door, where only cash will be accepted. The price will be $20.
Thursday, October 17, 7 p.m., Contemporary Jewish Museum (CJM): This month’s installation in the Experiments in Sonic Potential series will feature composer Theresa Wong, who performs as both cellist and vocalist. Her program will be presented in the setting of Annabeth Rosen: Fired, Broken, Gathered, Heaped, the first major survey of Rosen’s ceramic sculptures. CJM is located at 736 Mission Street, opposite Yerba Buena Gardens and along Yerba Buena Lane, which connects Mission Street to Market Street. The performance will be free for those admitted to the Museum. The admission charge will be $8. A Web page has been created for purchasing tickets in advance.
Thursday, October 17, 8:15 p.m., LSG: This week the LSG Creative Music Series will present a two-set program. The first set will be taken by David Samas, Cheryl Leonard, and Dan Gotwald, working collectively with both natural and invented objects and vocalizing. They will be followed by Tom Nunn’s latest performance working with his invented instruments. For this performance Nunn will be accompanied by choreography improvised by Christina Braun.
Friday, October 18, 8 p.m., PianoFight: According to my records, I have not written anything about PianoFight since 2015, when I was still writing for Examiner.com. The venue will host a one-hour composition by Samson Y Hiss entitled POISON CIRCUS, which amounts to a synthesis of opera with circus acts. This will be a world premiere performance, and the narrative was inspired by the novel Geek Love. The vocalists will be mezzo Nikola Printz and tenor Alex Taite, accompanied by an organ quintet led by Paul Dab at the organ. He will perform with Matthew Ebisuzaki on trumpet, Tiffany Bayly on tuba, Robert Lopez on drums, and Hiss himself on remaining percussion. The circus acts will be performed by contortionist Hunny Bunny and clown Renee Sedliar.
PianoFight is located near the southwest corner of Union Square at 144 Taylor Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. All ages will be admitted, but parental guidance is recommended. Admission will be between $25 and $50.
Sunday, October 20, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: This week’s SIMM Series concert will follow the usual two-set format. The opening set will be taken by the Ends Meat’ Catastrophe Jazz Ensemble. Vocalist Rachel Austin will be accompanied by Erika Oba (piano and flute), Eli Maliwan on tenor saxophone, and Chris Bastian on bass. They will be followed by the Trouble Ensemble with vocalist Ernest Larkins. The front line will be saxophonists Rent Romus and Joshua Marshall. Rhythm will be provided by Jakob Pek on guitar, Tim DeCillis on vibraphone, Andrews Jamieson on piano, and Chris Lauf on drums. The Musicians Union Hall, is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
