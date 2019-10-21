The Bleeding Edge: 10/21/2019

Once again much of this week’s action will be taking place at the Center for New Music (C4NM); and specifics for the events on October 21, 23, 25, 26, and 27 have already been reported. This Sunday’s performance by the Wooden Fish Ensemble at Old First Concerts is also already “on record.” Remaining events include the two offerings for this week from Soundwave Festival 9 (one of whose events next month will be hosted by C4NM) and others from more familiar venues. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, October 24, 6:30 p.m., Contemporary Jewish Museum (CJM): DIALECTS is a Soundwave 9 program based on sounds, songs, and stories about migration and displacement. The piece was created by Szu-Han Ho based on her personal history and that of her family in Taiwan. She is collaborating with Nigerian-American musician Sandra Lawson-Ndu.
CJM is located at 736 Mission Street, opposite Yerba Buena Gardens and along Yerba Buena Lane, which connects Mission Street to Market Street. The admission charge will be $16, which includes admission to CJM. CJM members will be admitted for $6. CJM has Web page for purchasing tickets in advance.
Thursday, October 24, 8:15 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This week the LSG Creative Music Series will again present a two-set program. This time both of the performances will be solo presentations. Dashiell Lewis performs under the name Gardener when he uses a modular synthesizer, effects pedals, and his own voice to create intricately layered, rhythmically complex slabs of trance-inducing psychedelia, weaving looped vocal passages into thick, textured drones. He will be followed by Instagon, an ongoing experiment in audio participation and chaos theory presented by the bassist who calls himself LOB. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Friday, October 25, 8 p.m., Adobe Books: As usual, this venue provides a minimum of information about its performers. Apparently, there will be a trio set taken by Chris Cooper, Matt Chandler, and Jacob Felix Heule. The names associated with the other three sets are more enigmatic: Flesh Narc, TendHer, and VOL!
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. The Events calendar claims more information will be forthcoming, but it is reasonable to assume that this gig will be free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. At past events Adobe has provided free refreshments to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more, and it is likely that the managers of the book store will maintain this effort to encourage reading their offerings.
Saturday, October 26, 8:15 p.m., The Lost Church: This will be a two-set program with at least one set familiar to Bleeding Edge readers. That set will be taken by the Grex duo of guitarist Karl Evangelista and keyboardist Rei Scampavia, both of whom also provide vocals. The other set will also be a duo performance. EFFT features Sarah Elena sings her own songs to accompaniment by guitarist Noah Philips.
The Lost Church is located at 65 Capp Street, north of the corner of 16th Street between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue. This show will run until 10:30 p.m. with one intermission. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $15 through the event page for this concert. On the day of the show, tickets will be sold for $20. Sales at the door are cash only.
Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m., CounterPulse: The other Soundwave 9 concert this week is Just Ahead is Darkness. This will be a preview of an interactive full-evening performance prepared jointly by dance company Sharp & Fine, composer Cory Wright, and author Ben Loory. It is based on the tradition of bon dances in Hawaii. The piece will be performed in its entirety this coming February at Z Space. Wright is one of the performing musicians, joined by Steve Adams and Tim De Cillis.
CounterPulse is located near Union Square at 80 Turk Street, just West of where Mason Street intersects Market Street. General admission will be $20. Tickets may be purchased online through the CounterPulse Secure Ticket Portal, and the Box Office will open at 7:15 p.m.
