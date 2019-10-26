Outsound Presents: November, 2019

Once again it appears that Outsound Presents has filled out all the details for the following month, meaning that they can all be presented in a single summary before the month begins. As usual, that claim is subject to change; and, as always, notifications of updates will appear on the Facebook shadow site (which appears to be back “on the air” after a couple of days of down time during which new Posts could not be processed). As usual, November will include performances from both of the Outsound concert series.
Two of those offerings will be in the Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series. These concerts tend to focus on composition, rather than improvisation. They usually begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evenings. The venue is the Musicians Union Hall, located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
The other series is the LSG Creative Music Series, which takes place at the Luggage Store Gallery (LSG) on Thursday evenings beginning at (or close to) 8 p.m. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is usually on the sliding scale between $8 and $15. In general, the LSG Series provides opportunities for the full diversity of approaches to improvisation. Specific details for the month will be given in chronological order as follows:
Sunday, November 3: The evening will follow the usual two-set format. The program will open with the Echo’s Bones wind trio, whose members cover the different instrument types in the wind family. Amber Lamprecht plays oboe and English horn, Sheldon Brown plays clarinet and bass clarinet, and Joseph Noble plays, flute, alto flute, and bass flute. The second set will present the latest installment of original compositions by Noertker’s Moxie, led by composer Bill Noertker on bass. He will be joined by Annelise Zamula on alto saxophone and flute, Joshua Marshall on tenor saxophone, and Dave Mihaly on drums.
Thursday, November 7: This will be a two-set evening that will depart from usual programming. Stephen Loof will open with an electronic guitar set enhanced with looping technology. He will be followed by GAMA :: Ygara Bissu. This will be a performance that is based on anthropological field recordings, which are enhanced by synthesizers. There will also be a vocal performance of chants and poems connected to post-gender concepts.
Thursday, November 14: The following LSG Creative Music Series will return to more familiar ground. The opening set will be taken by the Beam Splitter duo that subjects both amplified voice and trombone and the transformations of analog electronics. They will be followed by the Ghost in the House quartet, in which Tom Nunn will perform on a variety of his invented instruments. He will be joined by David Michalak, who will divide his attention between an electric harp and a box of junk, Cindy Webster on saw, and John Ingle on baritone saxophone.
Sunday, November 17: The second SIMM Series concert of the month will again follow the two-set format. The opening set will be taken by the Ric Louchard Quartet. Louchard will supplement his piano work with storytelling. Marshall will return to join him on tenor saxophone, along with Lisa Mezzacappa on bass and Jordan Glenn on drums. The second set will present Rent Romus’ Lords of Outland playing a set entitled 25 years under the mountain. Romus will play a variety of wind instruments, as well as the kantele, the Finnish version of a zither. Pianist Scott R. Looney will appear as a special guest, joined by Philip Everett (drums and autoharp), Ray Schaeffer (bass), and Alex Cohen (guitar and gamba).
Thursday, November 21: This will again be a two-set program. The opening set will be taken by Alexander Dubovoy on piano and Katherine Whately on koto, playing free improvisations based on Japanese music, found sounds, and sound art. They will be followed by the second San Francisco appearance of Birgit Ulher, following her trio performance at the Center for New Music on November 19. This will be a set of improvisations for two trumpets and double percussion. Ulher will be joined on trumpet by Tom Djll, and the percussionists will be Jacob Felix Heule and Kevin Corcoran.
