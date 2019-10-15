Simone Dinnerstein to Lead NCCO Next Month

Pianist Simone Dinnerstein (photograph by Lisa Marie Mazzucco, from the Photos Web page on Dinnerstein’s Web site)
Next month pianist Simone Dinnerstein will begin her tenure as artist-in-residence with the New Century Chamber Orchestra (NCCO) by leading the ensemble in the second concert of its 2019–2020 season. The program will consist almost entirely of concertos by Johann Sebastian Bach. These will include three of the keyboard concertos: BWV 1053 in E major, BWV 1056 in F minor, and BWV 1052 in D minor. In addition Dinnerstein will be joined by violinist Candace Guirao and flutist Christina Jennings in a performance of the BWV 1050 concerto in D major, the fifth of the “Brandenburg” concertos. Dinnerstein will also give a solo performance of Ferruccio Busoni’s transcription of the BWV 639 organ chorale prelude “Ich ruf’ zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ” (I call on Thee, Lord Jesus Christ), included in Bach’s Orgelbüchlein (little organ book) collection.
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 9. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, which is entered through the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Tickets are on sale for $67.50 for premium seating in both the Orchestra and the Side Boxes, $55 for the remainder of the Box seating, the very front and sides of the Orchestra, and the front of the Dress Circle, and $30 for all other seating. Tickets may be purchased online through a City Box Office event page, which shows availability based on the Herbst seating plan.
