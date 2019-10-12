SF Native to Debut as PBO Guest Conductor

Poster image of Jeannette Sorrell on the banner for the second concert of the new PBO season (from the Web page for this concert)
Regular readers should know by now that this coming week will bring the first concert in the 39th season of the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (PBO) & Chorale. Almost exactly a month later, PBO will host its first guest conductor of the season. Jeannette Sorrell was the founding director of the Cleveland-based period instrument ensemble Apollo’s Fire. She also happens to be a San Francisco native, returning to the Bay Area to make her debut on the PBO podium.
Sorrell has prepared a program entitled Mozart’s Musings, which will provide an overture-concerto-symphony survey of the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The category order will also be a chronological one, beginning with the overture to the K. 51 opera La finta semplice (the fake innocent), which Mozart composed at the age of twelve. The concerto will be the K. 314 oboe concerto in C major with PBO oboist Gonzalo X. Ruiz as soloist. This was composed for Giuseppe Ferlendis, oboist of the Court Chapel of Salzburg, in 1777, almost a decade after K. 51 had been completed. The symphony will be one of Mozart’s final (and familiar) compositions, K. 550 in G minor. The program will also include a “bonus” in the form of a suite of music from Zémire et Azor, a four-act opera by Mozart’s Belgian contemporary André Grétry, which will follow the overture.
The San Francisco performance of this concert will take place on Friday, November 15, beginning at 8 p.m. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, which is located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Ticket prices will range from $32 to $120 for premium seating. Tickets are currently available for advance purchase through a City Box Office event page, which displays a color-coded seating plan that shows which areas correspond to which price levels.
