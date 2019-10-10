Second Morrison Recital will Debut ensemble PHASE

ensemble PHASE in performance (from the Morrison Artists Series event page)
The second concert in the Morrison Artists Series, presented by the College of Liberal and Creative Arts at San Francisco State University (SFSU), will host the San Francisco debut of ensemble PHASE (앙상블 페이즈). The members of this group play traditional Korean instruments; and much of their repertoire draws upon Korean traditions in both classical and folk genres. However, that music will account for only about half of the program.
The remainder will be devoted to the efforts of contemporary composers to write for the group’s instruments. The performance will include the world premiere of “Rare Bird” by SFSU Professor Benjamin Sabey, and Sunghyun Lee’s “Isle of Ecstasy” will be given its United States premiere. The program will also present Christine Lee’s “Deep Ocean.”
The performance will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 3. As usual, the venue will be the McKenna Theatre, which is in the Creative Arts Building at SFSU, a short walk from the SFSU Muni stop at the corner of 19th Avenue and Holloway Avenue. Tickets are free but advance registration is highly desirable. Beginning on October 13, reservations may be made through the event page for this concert. As usual, there will be a pre-concert event, which will begin at 2 p.m. in Knuth Hall and will discuss the nature of the instruments involved in the performance. In addition, ensemble PHASE will conduct residency activities at the SFSU School of Music at noon on Monday, November 4.
