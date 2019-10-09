Mike Tamburo to Bring “Sound Experience” to C4NM

Mike Tamburo with his instruments (from his Facebook Events Web page)
Last December the Center for New Music (C4NM) hosted a “sound experience” planned and implemented by Mike Tamburo. This was a solo performance involving the Crown of Eternity, an ensemble of over 50 overtone-rich instruments including gongs, bells, hammered dulcimer, and tuned metal instruments. From the audience perspective, this amounts to a synthesis of “deep listening” (as Pauline Oliveros originally conceived of that phrase) and meditation.
Last year members of the audience could choose between sitting and lying on the floor. According to the advance information for this year’s concert, “extended relaxation” will be part of the experience. As a result, all those attending are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, blanket, or cushion to make the floor more comfortable. Also, the ticketing information for this event suggests that C4NM is only providing the venue; and, as of this writing, it is not included on the C4NM Events Web page.
The performance will begin at C4NM at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 1; and the experience should last for about two hours. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $25 through a BrightStar Live Events Web page. If any tickets remain at the door on the evening of the performance, they will be sold for $30. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, about half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street.
