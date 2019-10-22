PBO to Host Historically Informed Jam Session

PBO Waverley Fund Music Director conducting the combined resources of PBO and Juilliard415 (from the event page for the concert being announced)
As was observed this past summer, the 39th subscription season of the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (PBO) & Chorale will be augmented by three events in addition to the subscription concerts. The first of those offerings will take place next month, and it amounts to an extension of the November subscription concert presented by PBO last year. The title for that concert was Vivaldi the Teacher: When Reigning and Rising Stars Align. The subtitle referred to a series of three performances, each of which paired a “rising star” alumnus from the Historical Performance program at the Juilliard School with a “reigning” PBO musician.
Next month will see a similar meeting of minds from both PBO and Juilliard. This time the title of the program will be PB&J and it will amount to a historically informed jam session. The featured soloist will be Shelby Yamin, who is both an alumna of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and a winner of the Juilliard415 concerto competition, named after the period-instrument ensemble at Juilliard. She will be the soloist in a performance of Antonio Vivaldi’s RV 582 concerto in D major, composed for violin accompanied by double string orchestra. The program will also include two compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, the BWV 1066 (first) orchestral suite in C major and the BWV 1048 (third) “Brandenburg” concerto in G major. The program will then conclude with the orchestral suite that Jean-Philippe Rameau extracted from his opera Castor et Pollux.
This program will be given only one performance, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 10. The venue will be the ODC Theater, located at 3153 17th Street on the northwest corner of Shotwell Street. All tickets will be $25 and a post-concert wine reception will be included. A Web page has been created for online purchase of tickets.
