Jason Vieaux to Continue SFP Guitar Series

At the end of last month this site announced that the first Concert with Conversation offered by the Community Music Center would feature guitarist Jason Vieaux, who would be in San Francisco to give a San Francisco Performances (SFP) recital. Vieaux will be the second Guitar Series recitalist, following the launch of the series by Manuel Barrueco by about two weeks. When this series, which is presented in association with the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts, was announced on this site this past July, the plan was that Vieaux would premiere a new suite written for him by Pat Metheny, but that premiere has been postponed.
Nevertheless, much of the program will remain as previously announced. This will include Vieaux’ own arrangement of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1001 solo violin sonata in G minor and Leo Brouwer’s arrangement of Domenico Scarlatti’s K. 208 keyboard sonata in A major, as well as Mauro Giuliani’s Opus 107 set of variations on a theme by George Frideric Handel and the Suite del Recuerdo by José Luis Merlin. Vieaux will also present his arrangement of Duke Ellington’s “In a Sentimental Mood,” which will be complemented by Roland Dyens’ arrangement of Antônio Carlos Jobim’s “A Felicidae.” South America will also be represented by the fourth of Agustín Barrios’ collection of four waltzes. The remaining work on the program will be a collection of four short pieces by the Swiss composer Frank Martin.
Vieaux’ recital will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Ticket prices will be $60 for premium seating, $50, and $45. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a City Box Office event page.
