Choices for November 2, 2019

Readers may recall that (at least as of this writing) the November calendar at the Center for New Music (C4NM) will begin on Saturday, November 2. However, there will be three other events of note happening on that day, one traditional that will not overlap the C4NM schedule. So, at least for the evening, readers will have to weigh their options carefully. Specifics are as follows:
2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall: The twelfth annual celebration of the Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) will actually get a head start on Friday evening, when the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) will provide live accompaniment for a screening of the film Coco (which will be given a second screening on Saturday evening). However, the actual festivities will get under way with the usual Saturday afternoon concert supplemented by family-oriented activities in the Davies lobbies. Jacomo Bairos will return to conduct SFS in a program that will again include a selection by Mexican composer Silvestre Revueltas, “Janitzio.” The program will also include two of the movements from Morton Gould’s Latin American Symphonette, as well as Gould’s orchestra arrangement of Ernesto Lecuona’s “Gitanerías.” There will also be two selections by California composer Gabriela Lena Frank, “Jungle Jaunt,” which is one of the movements in her collection of three Latin American dances, and selections from Requiem for a Magical America, whose subtitle is El Día de los Muertos, scored for winds and percussion. There will also be a set taken by the band Monsieur Periné, which specializes in Latin jazz, and dance performed by Casa Circulo Cultural. Doors will open at 1 p.m. to admit guests to the full range of family-friendly activities in the lobbies.
Davies Symphony Hall is located at 201 Van Ness Avenue and fills an entire city block. The other boundaries are Grove Street (north), Hayes Street (south), and Franklin Street (west). The main entrance (which is also the entrance to the Box Office) is on Grove Street, roughly halfway down the block. Concert ticket prices start at $30. VIP Packages begin at $275. These include a fundraising lunch at 11 a.m., which will be held in the Green Room on the second floor of the Veterans Building (on the other side of Grove Street at 401 Van Ness Avenue), specialty drinks, and premium concert tickets. A single event page on the SFS Web site has hyperlinks for purchasing both concert tickets and VIP Packages. VIP Packages may also be purchased by calling the Volunteer Council at 415-503-5500. Those interested only in concert tickets can visit the Box Office or call 415-864-6000. Flash must be enabled for all online purchases.
7:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Incarnation: The Instrumental series presented by Sunset Music and Arts will wrap up with a solo recital by pianist and mathematician Laura Farré Rozada. She has augmented her performance repertoire with essays on music and mathematics. Her program will be based on her first solo album, The French Reverie, featuring music by Olivier Messiaen, Philippe Manoury, Ofer Ben-Amots, and Henri Dutilleux.
The church is located in the Sunset district at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $20 for general admission with a $15 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
8 p.m., San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM): Ninth Planet will present its debut performance in the Osher Salon. This group is actually a merger of two established Bay Area organizations committed to the presenting and commissioning of new music: Wild Rumpus and Composers, Inc. The program will feature two compositions by Eve Beglarian, “Play Like a Girl” and “Until it Blazes.” The other composers whose works will be presented will be Dan VanHassel (“Balance of Power”), Kaija Saariaho (“Cendres”), Ursula Kwong-Brown (“Unwinding”), and Jenny Olivia Johnson (“Reflect Reflect Respond Respond”).
SFCM is located at 50 Oak Street. This is about halfway between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. It is also a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. General admission will be $20, with a $10 rate for students, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online.
No comments:
Post a Comment