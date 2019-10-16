Red Poppy Art House: November, 2019

Last month it seemed appropriate to present the monthly schedule for the Red Poppy Art House alongside those for The Lab and the events at the Joe Henderson Lab in the SFJAZZ Center in a compilation of “adventurous summaries” for October. As of this writing, it appears that next month will sort things out with less competitiveness. However, it is early enough in the month that the current list of concerts scheduled for November is probably incomplete. As usually seems to be reliable, I shall continue to monitor additions through notification of Facebook Events. I can then update this article and use my “shadow” Facebook site to let followers know about the latest additions.
The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Tickets are now being sold in advance online through Eventbrite. As a result, the dates provided below are hyperlinked to the Eventbrite event pages for purchasing tickets.
Given the demand for these concerts, it is likely that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for the events that have been posted thus far:
Friday, November 1, 7:30 p.m.: The month will begin with the Rob Garcia 4, a jazz quartet led by Garcia on drums, also providing both original compositions and arrangements. The other members of the quartet will be Matt Renzi on tenor saxophone, Dave Ambrosio on bass, and a pianist yet to be announced. The scope of Renzi’s arrangements includes American folk songs and composers as diverse as Frédéric Chopin and Jimi Hendrix. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25 for tickets purchased in advance. General admission at the door will be $25 with a $20 charge for students and seniors with valid identification.
Friday, November 8, 8 p.m.: The program Venezuela 360° Musical Journey will be presented by the Venezuelan Music Project led by Musical Director Jackeline Rago. Rago performs as both vocalist and percussionist, as well as also playing cuatro, the Venezuelan version of a guitar with only four (hence the name) strings. Other contributing percussionists will be Yonathan Gavidia, Anna Maria Violich, and Jimmy Kansau, the last two also serving as vocalists. The only melody instrument will be the flute played by Donna Viscuso. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $25 and $30 for tickets purchased in advance. General admission at the door will be $30 with a $25 charge for students and seniors with valid identification.
Friday, November 15, 7:30 p.m.: Once again, Caminos Flamencos will return to the Poppy. They will again give two performances, but this time those performances will be on different weekends (and will therefore be listed separately in this chronological account). The Director of the group is the dancer Yaelisa, who will be joined in her choreography by Fanny Ara. Music is provided by guitarist Jason “El Rubio” McGuire. There will also be a special guest artist not yet announced. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25 for tickets purchased in advance. General admission at the door will be $25 with a $20 charge for students and seniors with valid identification.
Saturday, November 16, 7:30 p.m.: Huarango is a new musical project initiated in Oakland with the objective of diffusing Afro-Peruvian culture to the San Francisco Bay Area through the performance of that culture’s musical roots. Peruvian Pierr Padilla specializes in instruments specific to those roots. He is joined by fellow Peruvians Javier Trujillo on guitar and Pedro Rosales on percussion. American violinist Kyla Danysh is the remaining member of the group. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25 for tickets purchased in advance. General admission at the door will be $25 with a $20 charge for students and seniors with valid identification.
Saturday, November 23, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the second performance by Caminos Flamencos. Prices will be the same. However, the hyperlink for online purchase is different.
No comments:
Post a Comment