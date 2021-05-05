An Early Celebration of Mother’s Day from OP

Banner for tomorrow evening’s recital (from its Opera Parallèle event page)
Tomorrow night Opera Parallèle will present its third free “celebratory” recital in its Close-Up series. This one will be an early celebration of Mother’s Day. The recitalist will be mezzo Kindra Scharich, accompanied at the piano by Jeffrey LaDeur.
There will be two particularly “maternal” selections on the program. One will be “Nature, the Gentlest Mother,” the first of Aaron Copland’s settings of twelve poems by Emily Dickinson. The other will be “Benedeit dis sei’ge Mutter” (blessed be the happy mother), the thirteenth song in the second book of Hugo Wolf’s Italienisches Liederbuch (Italian songbook). The least familiar of the offerings will be the second of a set of four folk song settings by Mozart Camargo Guarnieri entitled simply “Cantiga.” The program will begin with Franz Schubert’s D. 547 “An die Musik” (to music) and will also include “St. Ita’s Vision” from Samuel Barber’s Opus 29 Hermit Songs. The program will conclude with Jerome Kern’s “The Folks Who Live on the Hill,” composed with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II for the film High, Wide, and Handsome.
This recital will be live-streamed tomorrow evening, May 6, at 5 p.m. Hyperlinks for both Facebook and YouTube will be posted on the Opera Parallèle event page tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. That Web page also includes a sign-up hyperlink, allowing those links to be received in an electronic mail reminder, which will be sent at 4 p.m. (one hour prior to the beginning of the performance). The full performance will be available on-demand until Thursday, June 17, at 5 p.m.
