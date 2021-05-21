PBO Announces Final Virtual Concert of Season

This coming Tuesday the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (PBO) will present its final virtual concert for the 2020/2021 season. The program will present three of the five string sonatas composed by Georg Muffat and collected under the title Armonico Tributo (harmonic tribute). These will be the third in the key of A major, the fourth in the key of E minor, and the fifth in the key of G major. The fourth and fifth sonatas will be separated by the most familiar offering on the program, Johann Pachelbel’s coupling of canon and gigue movements in D major.
The filming session for next week’s PBO virtual concert (from the event page for this performance)
These will be performed by the largest gathering of PBO musicians since the onset of COVID-19. Sixteen string musicians gathered for filming this past March 29 and 30, performing on the stage of the Bing Concert Hall on the campus of Stanford University. The ensemble was led by violinist Elizabeth Blumenstock, PBO co-concertmaster.
The film will be streamed through YouTube at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. There will be no charge for viewing. The YouTube hyperlink will be installed on the Web page for this program, most likely at an earlier time on the date of the performance.
No comments:
Post a Comment