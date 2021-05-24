The Bleeding Edge: 5/24/2021

According to my records, I have not announced a Bleeding Edge performance at Bird & Beckett Books and Records since this past August. However, there will be a live-streamed performance this coming Saturday evening; and it appears to be the only Bleeding Edge event for this week. The performers will be trombonist Rob Ewing, saxophonist Beth Schenck, Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, and Jordan Glenn on drums, a quartet performing under the name Sifter.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 29. It is expected to run for about 90 minutes, meaning that it will probably be a two-set offering. The live stream will be available for viewing through both the YouTube channel and the Facebook page maintained by Bird & Beckett. These performances are subsidized through audience donations, which may be given through a Bird & Beckett Web page.
No comments:
Post a Comment